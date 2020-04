1 / 8

Salman Khan pictures with his nieces and nephews

Superstar Salman Khan recently shared a video of himself and his nephew, Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan Khan. In the video, Salman shared: "We came here for a few days and now we're stuck and scared". The Superstar then asked Nirvaan "How long has it been since you saw your father?", to which Nirvaan replied, "It must have been three weeks." Salman shared how due to the Government rules of lockdown they have been stuck at a place away from Mumbai not revealing the location and also added" I have not seen my father for three weeks. We are here and he is alone at home, You remember the film dialogue, 'the one who got scared, died.' It does not apply here in this situation. We are scared and bravely we admit that we are scared. Please don't be brave in this situation." The actor's video with his nephew went viral within hours giving an important message to millions of his fans worldwide. This is not the first time the actor's photos or videos with his nephew or cousins broke the internet. Known to be a fun person around kids, Salman is most probably the coolest "Mamu Jaan" or "Chachu" in B-Town. Today we have these fun pictures of the superstar which prove the same, have a look.

Photo Credit : Youtube