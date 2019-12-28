Home
Photos of the Week: Mona Singh's wedding, Adele's weight loss transformation to Salman Khan's birthday bash

This week has come to an end and we have a lot of things to share with you. We have compiled a list of top photos of the week from Bollywood, Hollywood, TV and South that created buzz on the internet.
2100 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 14
    Photos of the Week

    Photos of the Week

    This week has come to an end and we have a lot of things to share with you. Celebs from South, TV, Bollywood and Hollywood created buzz on social media. TV actress Mona Singh who is popularly known for her incredible performance in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin got hitched to her longtime boyfriend Shyam Gopalan. Her wedding pictures went viral on social media. Apart from Mona Singh, Hina Khan who was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay wherein she essayed the role of Komolika is currently vacationing in the Maldives. She shared a series of vacay photos on her Instagram. Speaking about Bollywood, Salman Khan turned 54 today. He hosted a birthday bash that was graced by biggies such as Sonakshi Sinha, Kichcha Sudeep SRK and more. Coming to South, Keerthy Suresh won a National Award for her performance in Mahanati. In Hollywood, Adele shared a series of pictures showing off her weight loss transformation. We have compiled a list of top photos of the week from Bollywood, Hollywood, TV and South that created buzz all over the internet.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 14
    Mona Singh wedding pictures

    Mona Singh wedding pictures

    Mona Singh who is popularly known for her performance in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and other TV shows took everyone by surprise by secretly tying the knot with her beau Shyam Gopalan. Several pics from her Mehendi and wedding went viral on social media.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 14
    Hina Khan underwater pics

    Hina Khan underwater pics

    Hina Khan is currently living her best life as she is vacationing with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in the Maldives. The actress shared a series of underwater pictures on her Instagram and the same created buzz.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 14
    Karan Patel and Ankita Bhardwaj's baby girl

    Karan Patel and Ankita Bhardwaj's baby girl

    A few weeks ago, Karan and Ankita welcomed a baby girl whom they named Mehr. The couple shared the first pic with their baby girl and it's too cute to handle.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 14
    Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij

    Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij

    Jay and Mahhi keep sharing pictures with their baby girl on social media. Recently, Jay shared this awwdorable pic of their baby girl Tara and it took the internet by storm.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 14
    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

    Nayanthara and Vignesh are one of the "IT" couples of the South. Vignesh who keeps sharing romantic pictures with his ladylove shared this photo, and well, we can't take our eyes off them.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 14
    Keerthy Suresh won a National Award

    Keerthy Suresh won a National Award

    South film industry's one of the most bankable actresses Keerthy Suresh won a National Film Award. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu handed over the Best Actress Award to her for the film Mahanati.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 8 / 14
    Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's Christmas party

    Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's Christmas party

    Mahesh Babu took time off his busy schedule and celebrated Christmas with his family.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 14
    Kareena Kapoor Khan Christmas bash

    Kareena Kapoor Khan Christmas bash

    After celebrating Taimur Ali Khan's birthday, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan attended the Kapoor family's annual Christmas lunch. Neetu Kapoor shared this family on her Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 14
    Salman Khan's birthday bash

    Salman Khan's birthday bash

    Salman Khan turned 54 and hosted a birthday bash which was attended by several celebs including Shah Rukh Khan. Here's a picture of SRK and Salman posing with Sonakshi Sinha.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 14
    Swiss vacay

    Swiss vacay

    Kareena Kapoor, Taimur and Saif Ali Khan will be ringing in their New Year away in Switzerland. Karisma who is also vacationing with them shared photos from their vacay in Switzerland.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 14
    Sara Ali Khan's bikini pic

    Sara Ali Khan's bikini pic

    Sara Ali Khan who has become everyone's favourite shared a series of bikini pictures on Instagram and it created buzz on social media.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 14
    Priyanka Chopra's Christmas gift

    Priyanka Chopra's Christmas gift

    PeeCee's Christmas was a happy one as hubby and singer Nick Jonas gifted her a snowmobile for Christmas.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 14
    Adele's weight loss

    Adele's weight loss

    Adele looks unrecognisable as she showed off her recent weight loss transformation in new Christmas photos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

