Photos of the Week: Mona Singh's wedding, Adele's weight loss transformation to Salman Khan's birthday bash

1 / 14

Photos of the Week

This week has come to an end and we have a lot of things to share with you. Celebs from South, TV, Bollywood and Hollywood created buzz on social media. TV actress Mona Singh who is popularly known for her incredible performance in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin got hitched to her longtime boyfriend Shyam Gopalan. Her wedding pictures went viral on social media. Apart from Mona Singh, Hina Khan who was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay wherein she essayed the role of Komolika is currently vacationing in the Maldives. She shared a series of vacay photos on her Instagram. Speaking about Bollywood, Salman Khan turned 54 today. He hosted a birthday bash that was graced by biggies such as Sonakshi Sinha, Kichcha Sudeep SRK and more. Coming to South, Keerthy Suresh won a National Award for her performance in Mahanati. In Hollywood, Adele shared a series of pictures showing off her weight loss transformation. We have compiled a list of top photos of the week from Bollywood, Hollywood, TV and South that created buzz all over the internet.

Photo Credit : Instagram