Saiee Manjrekar highly speaks about her Dabangg 3 co star Salman Khan

Saiee talks about her co-star

Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee recently made her Bollywood debut with Prabhudheva directorial Dabangg 3. She shared screen space with Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Kiccha Sudeep in the same. For the uninitiated, Saiee is essaying the role of a girl named Khushi in Dabangg 3 and is romancing Salman Khan's young character in the film. Salman Khan and Saiee's chemistry in the film received a positive response from the audience. Recently, Saiee shared a picture with her Dabangg co-star Salman Khan A few days ago, Saiee along with Sonakshi and Prabhudheva made an appearance on the sets of Bigg Boss 13. Saiee has bonded well with her co-stars including Salman who is a close friend of Saiee's father Mahesh Manjrekar. Saiee has impressed us with all her promotional looks. Today, take a look at her interesting statements about Salman Khan.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani