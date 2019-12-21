Home
Saiee Manjrekar highly speaks about her Dabangg 3 co star Salman Khan

Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee recently made her Bollywood debut with Prabhudheva directorial Dabangg 3. She romances Salman Khan in the same. Check out the actress' interesting statements about Salman Khan.
    Saiee talks about her co-star

    Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee recently made her Bollywood debut with Prabhudheva directorial Dabangg 3. She shared screen space with Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Kiccha Sudeep in the same. For the uninitiated, Saiee is essaying the role of a girl named Khushi in Dabangg 3 and is romancing Salman Khan's young character in the film. Salman Khan and Saiee's chemistry in the film received a positive response from the audience. Recently, Saiee shared a picture with her Dabangg co-star Salman Khan A few days ago, Saiee along with Sonakshi and Prabhudheva made an appearance on the sets of Bigg Boss 13. Saiee has bonded well with her co-stars including Salman who is a close friend of Saiee's father Mahesh Manjrekar. Saiee has impressed us with all her promotional looks. Today, take a look at her interesting statements about Salman Khan.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Salman Khan is hardworking

    When asked Saiee to describe her co-star Salman Khan, she said that he is very hardworking, patient and kind.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Fan of Salman Khan

    In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Saiee mentioned that she has always been a big fan of Salman Khan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    On Salman Khan giving her an opportunity

    Saiee is glad that Salman Khan gave her an opportunity to work with him in Dabangg 3. She said, "I'm surprised Salman sir saw sweet, simple Khushi in me." For the unversed, Saiee stars as Khushi in Dabangg 3 and will be seen romancing Salman Khan's character in the movie.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    I trust Salman Khan blindly

    In the same interview, Saiee mentioned that she trusts her parents and Salman Khan blindly.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    On working with Salman

    Saiee also said that it is a dream come true for her to be working with Salman in her debut film.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    One take artist

    While recalling her first scene with Salman Khan, Saiee mentioned that it was really very special. She said, "The scene was very special. It is the scene where Chulbul and Khushi meet each other for the first time. And I got the dialogue then they said action, I said my dialogues and Prabhu sir said, "Okay, good." And from then I think Salman sir teases me saying, "One take artist."

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

