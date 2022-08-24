Saif Ali Khan to Salman Khan: Bollywood actors who won hearts with their 'good cop' game

Bollywood has an unbreakable bond with the cop-verse (cop universe) when it comes to dramas. Every iconic cop character always goes down history proof of which is the audience remembering their legendary dialogues and performances like it was just yesterday that the said movie released. Saif Ali Khan is now all set to enter the cop-verse with his upcoming outing, Vikram Vedha. The Pushkar - Gayatri project also stars Hrithik Roshan and will hit theatres this September. Celebrating the debonair actor’s role as a policeman in the film, here’s a recap of our favourite actors who have played ‘good cop’ in movies before!
Photo Credit : YouTube
The handsome Sartaj Singh from Sacred Games (Saif Ali Khan) was the flag bearer of Bollywood superstars entering the world of OTT. His turban look, grit and perseverance and honesty in the show was incredible and has paved the way for him to feature in Vikram Vedha as a cop yet again!
Akshay Kumar played a cop in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi which was well received by the audience and critics alike. It happens to be one of the highest grossing films of 2021 post pandemic.
Nothing beats the swag of Singham. Breaking the bones of the goons seemed to be a cake walk for him and Ajay Devgn as Singham is the perfect fit. Ajay's par excellence acting and stunts have been a rage among the youth of the country for so several years now and we can’t imagine a film in the Rohit Shetty franchise without him.
The Dabangg actor and his character of a humorous cop is till date our most favourite role by Salman. It was an unseen avatar of Khan which the nation fell in love with and the makers went on to make three parts of the film looking at the fanbase across the nation.