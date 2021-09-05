Salman & Katrina's Turkey event to Vidyut & Nandita's engagement, check out this week's viral photos

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are currently shooting for Tiger 3 in Turkey, attended a formal event as they met The Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Turkey this week.
Photo Credit : Instagram/Mehmet Nuri Ersoy
Kareena Kapoor Khan holds younger son Jeh close before leaving for her shoot. Until the doting mum could reach her car, Kareena held Jeh and then bid him and Taimur goodbye.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
When Kareena is not busy with Jeh's nappy duties, she has son Taimur to goof around and play with. The mother-son duo indulged in some selfie time and the actress took to social media to share it.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Vidyut Jamwal and designer Nandita Mahtani made it official this week when they held hands and posed in front of the Taj Mahal. A source close to ETimes informed that Vidyut and Nandita are on cloud nine as the engagement happened three days ago. The couple reportedly fell in love 5 months ago and looks like marriage is definitely on the cards now.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Sharing this photo on Instagram, Neetu Kapoor marked Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary. She wrote, "I learnt a lot from Rishi Ji during our last few traumatic years in NYC .. how we celebrated when his blood counts were high .. we dined shopped laughed .. in his lows we just stayed home watched tv ordered in amazing food n still had some wonderful moments in hope that the next round of chemotherapy he would be better .. hope n being strong is what he taught me .. value each day .. we all miss him today !!! I can picture him how excited he would have been for his 69th birthday !! I’m sure he is celebrating with his family up there Happy birthday Kapoor Saab."
Sara Ali Khan and Radhika Madan's Ladakh adventures came to an end this week as the actresses returned to Mumbai. The girls had a fabulous time and their social media photos and videos are proof.
Photo Credit : Sara-Radhika Ladakh trip