1 / 6

The ultimate superstar

Salman Khan is one of the biggest and most sought-after actors in today's time. With an impeccable record of blockbusters, the actor has truly left an impression on the industry. He is also very loved and popular among the audience with an absolutely insane fan following among all sectors of the audience. From being a sweetheart in Maine Pyaar Kiya to a chocolate boy to the massive action superstar, he has done it all. Apart from this, the actor is also very generous and always makes time to participate in social charities and run his charitable organisation Being Human. The Jai Ho superstar also knows to appreciate and treasure his dear ones by gifting them. Let us take a look at the most lavish gifts given by the superstar to his acquaintances and family members.

Photo Credit : Instagram