Salman Khan & Aayush Sharma's swag is too hard to miss as they step out to promote 'Antim: The Final Truth'

Published on Nov 07, 2021 08:12 PM IST   |  1.9K
   
    Salman Khan & Aayush Sharma's swag!

    Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma are all geared up for the release of their film 'Antim: The Final Truth'. The two stars were spotted in the town today as they stepped out looking dapper in the city for the promotions.

    Salman Bhai is a poser

    Salman Khan as always was spotted in a casual attire. He wore an off-white tee over shaded black denim and posed with his beefed up body.

    Aayush Sharma the cutie

    Aayush Sharma has transformed himself and how! In this film he will be playing the baddie opposite Salman Khan and for that he had worked hard on his body. Well, comparing his look from his debut film, Aayush has come a long way. Yet, the charm and his infectious smile is enough to make girls go crazy.

    Salman's look at Aayush

    Salman Khan is very fond of his sister Arpita Khan Sharma and naturally this love has extended for her husband Aayush as well. It is Salman who gave the actor his first break and now Aayush is ready to match shoulder to shoulder with Bhaijaan.

    Salman Khan's angry young man look

    Salman Khan is someone who does not smile that often when in public. In this picture as well, we can see Salman in a serious look giving angry young man look.

