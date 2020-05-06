Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif: From lovers to best pals, Check out these priceless PHOTOS of the superstars

1 / 15

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's pictures together

In 2005, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen in the film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya opposite a new face in the Industry Katrina Kaif. It was Katrina's third film in Bollywood and she was starring with one of the most popular stars. Post the movie rumours started making rounds that she is dating Salman Khan. He was also a mentor to Katrina Kaif and guided her Bollywood journey! In 2010, reports started flowing in that the two had broken up and Katrina started dating her Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani co-star Ranbir Kapoor. So did this fallout affect the bond Katrina and Salman shared with each other as friends? Absolutely not! There are jodis in Bollywood that are pure gold on screen and Katrina and Salman Khan's is one of them. Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, Yuvvraaj, Partner, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya were movies which saw the couple create their magic on screen. Not only this, they even made special appearances in each other's movies from the most beloved reunioun in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero of Salman's for a special song in the movie to Katrina Kaif's special dance number in Salman Khan's Bodyguard. Katrina even shared that"Salman is receptive to what you bring as an actor. When I came on the set, I was a 1000 percent prepared. Salman accorded me respect for that. He acknowledged that I had put in so much effort. We share a respectful equation. Honestly, I don't cross the line with him. People outside may not understand this. Ours is a healthy equation." Katrina in fact shares a wonderful bond with his family members as well. She is seen time and again in Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's social media with Arpita's elder son Ahil Sharma. Katrina even shared that Salman's friendship all through the years meant a lot for her."It's a friendship that's lasted 16 years, he’s a true friend. He's a solid person who is there for you when you need it. He may not be in touch with you all the time but he stands beside his friends." We can't wait for the quarantine to be over and we are able to witness this pair once again on screen in a new project. Today have a look at these stunning pictures of the duo.

Photo Credit : Instagram