Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif: From lovers to best pals, Check out these priceless PHOTOS of the superstars

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif: From lovers to best pals, Check out these priceless PHOTOS of the superstars

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif never fail to create magic with their films, today check out these throwback pictures of one of the most loved couples on screen.
11005 reads Mumbai Updated: May 6, 2020 07:30 am
  • 1 / 15
    Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's pictures together

    Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's pictures together

    In 2005, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen in the film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya opposite a new face in the Industry Katrina Kaif. It was Katrina's third film in Bollywood and she was starring with one of the most popular stars. Post the movie rumours started making rounds that she is dating Salman Khan. He was also a mentor to Katrina Kaif and guided her Bollywood journey! In 2010, reports started flowing in that the two had broken up and Katrina started dating her Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani co-star Ranbir Kapoor. So did this fallout affect the bond Katrina and Salman shared with each other as friends? Absolutely not! There are jodis in Bollywood that are pure gold on screen and Katrina and Salman Khan's is one of them. Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, Yuvvraaj, Partner, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya were movies which saw the couple create their magic on screen. Not only this, they even made special appearances in each other's movies from the most beloved reunioun in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero of Salman's for a special song in the movie to Katrina Kaif's special dance number in Salman Khan's Bodyguard. Katrina even shared that"Salman is receptive to what you bring as an actor. When I came on the set, I was a 1000 percent prepared. Salman accorded me respect for that. He acknowledged that I had put in so much effort. We share a respectful equation. Honestly, I don't cross the line with him. People outside may not understand this. Ours is a healthy equation." Katrina in fact shares a wonderful bond with his family members as well. She is seen time and again in Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's social media with Arpita's elder son Ahil Sharma. Katrina even shared that Salman's friendship all through the years meant a lot for her."It's a friendship that's lasted 16 years, he’s a true friend. He's a solid person who is there for you when you need it. He may not be in touch with you all the time but he stands beside his friends." We can't wait for the quarantine to be over and we are able to witness this pair once again on screen in a new project. Today have a look at these stunning pictures of the duo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 15
    The way they look into each other

    The way they look into each other

    The chemistry is just unmatchable with any other stars in the film industry.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 15
    How cute is this?

    How cute is this?

    Isn't this picture just adorable?

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 15
    Sun kissed to perfection

    Sun kissed to perfection

    The actress takes a beautiful selfie with her co star.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 15
    Fun banter with the best

    Fun banter with the best

    The actors enjoy a fun conversation and get captured candidly in a frame.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 15
    Laughing faces

    Laughing faces

    The duo's laughter banter is non stop in this candid picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 15
    When Khan photobombs

    When Khan photobombs

    Katrina's picture with Ahil has a guest appearance by Salman Khan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 15
    A throwback picture when the two twinned in black

    A throwback picture when the two twinned in black

    Their pair is just too stunning isn't it?

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 15
    The way he looks at her

    The way he looks at her

    The couple never fails to make impressive style statements during promotions.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 15
    When they shared a moment on stage

    When they shared a moment on stage

    Look at their priceless smiles.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 11 / 15
    If looks could kill!

    If looks could kill!

    These two would be killers.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 12 / 15
    The amazing chemistry is beyond words

    The amazing chemistry is beyond words

    And we fall for it, every time they appear together on screen.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 15
    A romantic throwback

    A romantic throwback

    Salman Khan and Katrina walk hand in hand at an event.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 14 / 15
    Raising the temperature with this pic

    Raising the temperature with this pic

    Their looks bowling us all over again.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 15
    A cute little throwback

    A cute little throwback

    The two actors look absolutely vibrant and full of energy in this picture.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

