/
/
/
Salman Khan Birthday Special: Check out THESE photos of the Dabangg star with his family
Salman Khan Birthday Special: Check out THESE photos of the Dabangg star with his family
The Bollywood megastar Salman Khan turns a year older today. It is a known fact that Salman is a family person at heart. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at these photos of the actor with his family members.
Written By
Mamta Naik
3403 reads
Mumbai
Published: December 27, 2019 10:40 am
1 / 8
Happy Birthday, Salman Khan!
The Bollywood megastar Salman Khan turns a year older today. To make his 54th birthday special and memorable, Salman Khan hosted a birthday bash which was graced by several biggies including Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Kichcha Sudeep and more. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan is currently riding high on the success of his recent release Dabangg 3. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Kichcha Sudeep and marks Saiee Manjrekar's debut in the same. As we all know, Salman Khan is one of the most bankable stars of Bollywood. Apart from being an actor, Salman is also a successful producer and a TV host. It is a known fact that Salman is a family person at heart. The actor is close to every family member of his. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at these photos of the actor with his family members.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 8
Cuteness personified
This pic is too cute for words.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 8
Coolest mama-bhanja duo
Let's admit Salman Khan and Ahil Sharma are the coolest mama-bhanja duo of Bollywood.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
Engrossed in a conversation
We are totally in love with this candid pic!
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 8
Precious
Salman is a mumma's boy and this pic is proof of the same.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
Like father, like son!
The actor once mentioned that his father is his biggest teacher.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
7 / 8
Ahil's play time
Arpita Khan Sharma captioned this pic as, 'Sunday - Funday! Family Time.'
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 8
Picture perfect
This pic sums up everything!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment