Salman Khan Eid special: A list of Bhaijaan's films to celebrate the festival with family amid lockdown
Every year, fans look forward to Salman Khan's releases on the occasion of Eid. However, due to the lockdown, Salman’s film Radhe has been postponed. Hence, we bring forth a treat for all his fans in our list of Bhaijaan’s films to binge with family on Eid 2020.
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
May 24, 2020
Salman Khan's list of movies to watch amid lockdown with family
Salman Khan is rightly amongst the biggest superstars in the country. The actor not only enjoys a massive fan following but is also loved by all the celebrities. The actor was first seen on-screen in Biwi No 1 in a supporting role and was seen as the lead in Sooraj Barjatya's Maine Pyar Kiya opposite debutante Bhagyashree. The actor is extremely loved amongst the audience for his on-screen as well as off-screen persona. In a film career spanning over thirty years, Khan has received numerous awards, including two National Film Awards as a film producer and two Filmfare Awards for acting. Talking about being extremely relevant till date, the actor opened up in an interview and said, "I don't know Iska kya jawab doon main aapko (what answer can I give you)! I don't think about these things. From grandchildren to grandparents, I guess, they all connect with me. Perhaps, it's also got to do with the films I've done. I've done family films. Also, when things are written against you over and over again, somewhere, people begin to feel it's too much. That automatically changes opinion in your favour." Every year, Salman Khan brings a treat for all his fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid with a new film release. His latest film Radhe co-starring Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff was slated to be released on 22nd May 2020. However, it got postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. Hence, we bring forth a treat for all his fans in our list of Bhaijaan’s films to binge with family on Eid 2020.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Bajrangi Bhaijaan starring Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Harshali Malhotra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, helmed by Kabir Khan is one of the best family films ever. The 2015 film was a blockbuster and till date remains relevant in the hearts of audiences. From the direction, storyline, performances and music, Salman's innocence managed to win over the fans and is the best pick to watch with family.
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Swara Bhasker and Anupam Kher multi-starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo is a mandatory entrant in this list. The plotline sees Prem, who looks like Prince Yuvraj Vijay Singh being chosen to replace him just before his half-brother is set to be crowned as the king. Although Princess Maithili is engaged to Vijay, she falls in love with Prem and the rest of the events follow. This film is the apt combination of romance, action, drama, comedy and emotions which will surely be a treat to enjoy with family.
Dabangg series
There's a reason why Chulbul Panday is still etched in the minds of the audiences. The Dabangg series starring Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan is a riot of laughter and there's no denying that. A typical Bollywood masala film, one will surely enjoy it to the fullest!
Ready
This 2011 film sees Salman in one of his best roles ever. Prem believes Sanjana is the girl chosen by his dad and falls in love with her. On learning the truth, he makes a plan to win her over from her mafia uncles who intend to usurp her huge inheritance.
Bodyguard
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan starrer Bodyguard is one film everyone must enjoy with family! Salman Khan's character Lovely Singh is extremely respectful of Mr Rana and his daughter, Divya. When he is appointed as her bodyguard, he unknowingly falls in love with a girl called Chhaya, unaware that she is none other than Divya. This movie's storyline, direction and music album adds to the entertainment factor. Also, we would love to see Bebo and Salman on the screen together again!
Ek Tha Tiger
A RAW agent, Tiger, is sent to Dublin to observe an Indian scientist who is suspected of sharing nuclear secrets with the ISI. He meets and falls for his caretaker Zoya, a girl with a dark secret. Great action sequences, a soulful music album and Katrina and Salman's chemistry make the right reasons to binge-watch this film without a second doubt!
Kick
Devi cannot stay put as he is addicted to going on new adventures and so he breaks up with his girlfriend, Shaina, who is a Warsaw-based psychiatrist to pursue his daredevil ambitions. The right combination of romance, drama, action, thrill and amazing performances by Jacqueline Fernandes, Salman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Randeep Hooda make this a must-watch. The climax of this film will surely make you cry tears of happiness.
Sultan
Sultan is the rise and fall story of a wrestler and makes for one of most inspiring plotlines backed by brilliant performances by Anushka Sharma and Salman Khan. Randeep Hooda is fantastic in the film and justifies his role.
Partner
This movie can rightly be counted as one of the most hilarious films of Salman Khan! Prem, a love guru who shares tips on dating women, helps his client, Bhaskar, woo his boss. However, Salman later falls for a single mother and tries to hide his profession. Katrina Kaif, Govinda, Lara Dutta and Salman Khan starrer film helmed by David Dhawan is a riot of laughter and definitely, a must watch!
