Inside the famous farmhouse of Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan is known for his superhit mantra and also for the luxurious life. But he is also known to have a golden heart and recently took several measures to urge citizens to stay inside their homes and had made several contributions for the needy and daily wages workers in the film industry as well. He recently shared a video of himself and his nephew, who is Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan Khan. In the video, Salman shared: "We came here for a few days and now we're stuck and scared". The superstar then asked Nirvaan "How long has it been since you saw your father?", to which Nirvaan replied, "It must have been three weeks." Salman shared how due to the lockdown they have been stuck at his Panvel farmhouse and also added, "I have not seen my father for three weeks. We are here and he is alone at home, You remember the film dialogue, 'Jo darr gaya samjho marr gaya'. It does not apply here in this situation. We are scared and bravely admit that we are scared. Please don't be brave in this situation. The farmhouse of the "Sultan" star has been in news several times due to the superstar's getaways with his friends to the serene place along with several Bollywood biggies dropping in to spend their weekend at this place. Today have a look at these pictures of his infamous farmhouse.

Photo Credit : Instagram