Salman Khan to John Abraham: 5 fittest Bollywood actors

Bollywood actors are not only popular for their incredible acting skills but also for their fit physique. When it comes to health and fitness, no one takes it more seriously than our tinsel town stars. With the changing time, fitness has become an essential part of their daily lives. These celebrities have to work hard to get toned abs and chiselled bodies. From a strict diet to a rigorous workout, it takes a lot of energy and effort to set fitness goals. Here's a look at Bollywood actors who serve as a perfect fitness inspiration.
The actor reached the pinnacle of fitness decades back and has retained that position till today. When it comes to maintaining a jacked physique with enviable strength and muscles, no one can beat John Abraham.
Another member of the fit gang is Hrithik Roshan. He looks like a Greek God, has a body of a ripped angel and makes dancing look easy. Right from the start of his acting career, he has reigned over the hearts of his fans with his charisma and fitness levels.
The actor has managed to build a chiselled physique with just a single-digit body fat percentage and his fitness level is unmatchable.
Akshay Kumar has managed to retain the top spot as India's highest-earning action hero for decades. He follows a routine as strict as in a military regime to maintain his body without breaking a sweat.
If there is a Bollywood superstar who has inspired the younger crop of actors to develop a chiselled body, it is none other than Dabangg actor Salman Khan who has managed to stay the fittest icon in the film industry.