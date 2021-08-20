Salman Khan: PHOTOS of the Bollywood actor’s different looks we have witnessed throughout the years

1 / 6

Salman Khan’s different looks over the years

Salman Khan is known due to his films in Bollywood, be it Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dabangg, Tiger, or Sultan. In over three-decade long career, Salman Khan has oozed charm in every movie that he has appeared in and has created a different aura of himself. Salman Khan is one of the A-lister actors in Bollywood and amongst the highest-paid celebrities, who is loved for the work he does on the big screen and on the television. Not only has Salman Khan’s quality of work gotten better over the years, but the actor has even started many trends with his different looks that he has been seen in. Salman Khan has become a brand in himself and here are pictures of the actor for his fans to enjoy his different looks. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : YouTube