Salman Khan: PHOTOS of the Bollywood actor’s different looks we have witnessed throughout the years

    Salman Khan is known due to his films in Bollywood, be it Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dabangg, Tiger, or Sultan. In over three-decade long career, Salman Khan has oozed charm in every movie that he has appeared in and has created a different aura of himself. Salman Khan is one of the A-lister actors in Bollywood and amongst the highest-paid celebrities, who is loved for the work he does on the big screen and on the television. Not only has Salman Khan’s quality of work gotten better over the years, but the actor has even started many trends with his different looks that he has been seen in. Salman Khan has become a brand in himself and here are pictures of the actor for his fans to enjoy his different looks. Read ahead to know more.

    Innocent boy look

    Salman Khan’s look when he debuted in the Bollywood industry and played the boy next door was of an innocent person.

    Chocolate boy of Bollywood

    Salman Khan soon turned his look as the new “chocolate boy” in B-town with a beard, black sunglasses and a messy hairstyle.

    Naughty one

    Salman Khan transformed his image into the “naughty boy” and did films like Partner, No Entry, and many more.

    The heartthrob

    Salman Khan then worked on his physique became India’s heartthrob as he looked dashing and charming on-screen.

    Dabangg

    Salman Khan got under the skin of his character as Chulbul Panday in Dabangg, making fans fall head over heels for him all over again.

