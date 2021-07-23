Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Salman Khan
  4. Salman Khan: QUOTES by the Bollywood celebrity will make you want to work towards your dream

Salman Khan: QUOTES by the Bollywood celebrity will make you want to work towards your dream

Salman Khan has often been spotted sharing quotes with the world that will motivate them to work towards achieving their dreams. Read ahead to take a look.
3447 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Best Salman Khan quotes

    Best Salman Khan quotes

    Salman Khan is considered one of the biggest celebrities in India. He made his acting debut in 1988 with JK Bhirai’s Biwi Ho Toh Aisi and went ahead to become a huge name in the industry with appearing in super commercially successful movies. For over three decades, Salman Khan has been on the top of the charts, an A-listed actor, and one of the highest-paid actors in the Bollywood industry. He has given the world many classic Indian movies like Meine Pyaar Kiya, Baaghi, Karan Arjun, and Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, and has also become a brand in himself. Salman Khan has also been cast in movies that have turned into a franchise and the actor is one of the biggest reasons of his movies to achieve the great success that they do. Even though many people doubt Salman Khan’s work and question his love towards his profession, he has always stayed calm and let his work speak for him, while also motivating people to chase their dreams. Here are the best Salman Khan quotes that will make you want to work towards the things you want to achieve. Take a look.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 2 / 6
    Using stones the right way

    Using stones the right way

    “When people throw stones at you, use it as a stepping stone for success”.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 6
    When people doubt his work

    When people doubt his work

    “I don’t have to show that I am working hard”.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 4 / 6
    Everyday motivations

    Everyday motivations

    “Let the world dig love and lust, you set goals and dig them every day”.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 5 / 6
    Unique personality

    Unique personality

    “Style is something very individual, very personal, and in their own unique way, I believe everyone is stylish”.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Hunger for success

    Hunger for success

    “A lion runs the fastest when he is hungry”.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani