Salman Khan to Ranbir Kapoor: 5 B-town actors who are college dropouts

Bollywood actors are the most admired and loved people in India and everyone envies them and their lifestyle. However, most of us don't know what they leave behind to reach the heights where they are now. Though these celebs can be seen promoting education but only a few people know that these stars had to quit their studies to pursue their passion. Here's a look at Bollywood actors who dropped out of college to enter Bollywood.
Salman Khan did his schooling from Scindia School, Gwalior and later from Mumbai's St. Stanislaus High School. He took admission at St. Xavier's College but later dropped out of college to make a career in Bollywood.
The active attended Arya Vidya Mandir School in Mumbai. However, he dropped out of school as he failed in 12th grade and later joined the Hindi film industry.
Bollywood's Khiladi Kumar has given many blockbuster films and is popular for acting in different roles. However, the actor quit his college to learn martial arts in Bangkok and later earned a black belt.
Bollywood's heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor dropped out of college after he decided to follow his family's passion for films.
Tiger Shroff did his schooling from the American School of Bombay. The actor had no intention of attending college and therefore he immediately started training and working after completing his 12th.
