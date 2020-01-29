From Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh, a look at celebrities who lost their temper at the fans

1 / 7

Celebs who lost their cool on fans

Bollywood celebrities enjoy a huge fan following. There are many fans who even worship their favourite stars. At times, some fans do some crazy things out of love. Asking for a selfie or an autograph from celebrities is nothing new. However, while doing so, there are many fans who cross their limits. Some fans get so close to the celebrities that it makes them uncomfortable. Celebs often lose their cool and it results in celebs slapping them or snatching their phone away. We recently witnessed how Salman Khan snatched a fan's phone after he tried to record a video outside Goa airport without the actor's permission. What happened next was Salman took away his phone and walked away. Today, we bring to you a list of celebs who lost their cool at their fans.

Photo Credit : Instagram/viral bhayani