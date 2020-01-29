/
From Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh, a look at celebrities who lost their temper at the fans
Asking for a selfie or an autograph from celebrities is nothing new. However, while doing so, there are many fans who cross their limits. Today, we bring to you a list of celebs who lost their cool at their fans.
Celebs who lost their cool on fans
Bollywood celebrities enjoy a huge fan following. There are many fans who even worship their favourite stars. At times, some fans do some crazy things out of love. Asking for a selfie or an autograph from celebrities is nothing new. However, while doing so, there are many fans who cross their limits. Some fans get so close to the celebrities that it makes them uncomfortable. Celebs often lose their cool and it results in celebs slapping them or snatching their phone away. We recently witnessed how Salman Khan snatched a fan's phone after he tried to record a video outside Goa airport without the actor's permission. What happened next was Salman took away his phone and walked away. Today, we bring to you a list of celebs who lost their cool at their fans.
Salman Khan
As mentioned above, Salman Khan's behaviour with a fan outside Goa airport is currently creating a buzz on the internet. While some are slamming the actor for his behaviour, there are others who are defending him. This isn't the first time Khan has lost his cool at a fan.
John Abraham
John Abraham is one of the popular actors of Bollywood. He enjoys a good fan following. A few months ago, a video showing the actor pushing his fans not once but twice went viral on social media.
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh's fan following knows no bounds. The actor often gets mobbed by his fans. During one time, Ranveer pushing few fans away who started clicking selfies not allowing others to come forward created buzz on the internet.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently ruling Bollywood as well as Hollywood. The Quantico actress enjoys a huge fan following. A few years ago, PeeCee was caught scolding a fan seeking a selfie at a Durga Puja mandap. Reportedly, PeeCee shouted at her fan as he tugged at her while trying to get a picture with her.
Jaya Bachchan
Jaya Bachchan has lost her cool on fans and paparazzi who click her pictures without her permission multiple times. A few weeks ago, Jaya Bachchan was seen schooling a fan who was taking her picture on his mobile phone without asking for her permission.
Rishi Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor has been captured on camera losing his cool multiple times. A few years ago, a video of Rishi and Randhir Kapoor pushing people around them during Ganpati Visarjan went viral on social media. This isn't the first time he lost his cool.
