/
/
/
Salman Khan: Raveena Tandon to Sonakshi Sinha, actresses who made their DEBUT opposite the superstar
Salman Khan: Raveena Tandon to Sonakshi Sinha, actresses who made their DEBUT opposite the superstar
Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in the industry. With a career span of over thirty years, he enjoys a massive and loyal fan following. The superstar has also had a lot of co-stars who made their foray into the film industry opposite him!
Written By
Ekta Varma
3041 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 7, 2020 02:24 pm
1 / 11
Actresses who made debut opposite Salman Khan
Salman Khan is rightly amongst the biggest superstars in the country. The actor not only enjoys a massive fan following but is also loved by all the celebrities. The actor was first seen on-screen in Biwi No 1 in a supporting role and was seen as the lead in Sooraj Barjatya's Maine Pyar Kiya opposite debutante Bhagyashree. The actor is extremely loved amongst the audience for his on-screen as well as off-screen persona. In a film career spanning over thirty years, Khan has received numerous awards, including two National Film Awards as a film producer and two Filmfare Awards for acting. Wanted star is also often the talk of the town for his innumerable charitable works and personal life. The star is also extremely stylish. Although his outfits are simple, he makes sure to keep it stylish and dapper. Talking about being extremely relevant till date, the actor opened up in an interview and said, "I don't know Iska kya jawab doon main aapko (what answer can I give you)! I don't think about these things. From grandchildren to grandparents, I guess, they all connect with me. Perhaps, it's also got to do with the films I've done. I've done family films. Also, when things are written against you over and over again, somewhere, people begin to feel it's too much. That automatically changes opinion in your favour." The single star is currently enjoying his lockdown with sketching, horse-riding and more. Salman Khan has also launched a lot of stars through his production and films. From Athiya Shetty and Sooraj Pancholi in Hero, Katrina Kaif rose to fame with Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya starring Salman Khan helmed by David Dhawan. On that note, here's a complete list of stars who made their foray into Bollywood opposite the superstar in lead roles and went on to do spectacularly well!
Photo Credit : Youtube
2 / 11
Bhagyashree
Although he was first seen on-screen in Biwi No. 1, Salman Khan made his debut as a leading role in Maine Pyar Kiya opposite Bhagyashree. It was Bhagyashree's debut film as well and the movie went on to do unbelievably well at the box office.
Photo Credit : Youtube
3 / 11
Nagma
Salman Khan and Nagma made a spectacular pair in Baaghi (1990). It was Nagma's first role in Bollywood and as the opening credits note, she was 15 years old when the film was released.
Photo Credit : Youtube
4 / 11
Nagma
While Chandni was studying, she saw an advertisement for a role in the movie Sanam Bewafa against Salman Khan who has a rage back then among girls after Maine Pyar Kiya's huge success. She filled the form for auditions and eventually got the lead role. The film went to become the second biggest hit of the year after Saajan!
Photo Credit : Youtube
5 / 11
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon made her debut opposite Salman Khan in Patthar Ke Phool (1991). The film also earned her a Filmfare Award for New Face of the Year!
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 11
Revathi
Revathi was a known face in the South Film Industry before making a stellar debut in Love (1991) opposite Salman Khan helmed by Suresh Krishna.
Photo Credit : Youtube
7 / 11
Bhoomika Chawla
Bhoomika Chawla was already well known in the South industry as well. However, she became a known name after Salman Khan launched her in Bollywood as his leading lady in his iconic film, ‘Tere Naam’ in the year 2003.
Photo Credit : Youtube
8 / 11
Saiee Manjrekar
Saiee Manjrekar is the daughter of actor and director Mahesh Manjrekar. Ever since her schooling days, she always dreamed of a career in acting. She made her debut in a lead role in her 2019 release with Dabangg 3, where she plays a role opposite the film`s iconic protagonist Chulbul Pandey, played by superstar Salman Khan.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
9 / 11
Sonakshi Sinha
Shatrughan Sinha's daughter Sonakshi Sinha made a grand debut opposite Salman Khan in the blockbuster franchisee Dabangg. She is one of the most sought-after and well-known stars in the industry today and enjoys a huge fan following.
Photo Credit : Youtube
10 / 11
Zareen Khan
Zareen Khan made her debut through the 2010 epic action-drama Veer. Although the film did not do well at the box office, Zareen’s performance and beauty mesmerised the audience.
Photo Credit : Instagram
11 / 11
Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah became widely popular with her lead role debut in Salman Khan starrer Jai Ho. Before making her big-screen appearance, she worked as an assistant to choreographer Ganesh Acharya in films like Zameen and Khakee.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Add new comment