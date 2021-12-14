Salman Khan’s Shera to Shah Rukh Khan’s Ravi Singh: 5 Highest paid celeb bodyguards

Finding a loyal bodyguard is no less than a blessing for B-town stars and well, some of the actors have been lucky here. These B-town bodyguards have been in service for prominent celebrities for years now and continue to protect them. The bodyguards ensure full security to celebrities and stand by their side like their shadows. However, their loyalty does not come cheap. Here's a look at the 5 highest-paid bodyguards of celebrities in the Bollywood industry.
Photo Credit : Being Shera/Salman Khan's Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan's fanbase is humongous. With this vast fan following, it is the responsibility of bodyguard Ravi Singh to protect the actor. According to reports, Ravi Singh earns Rs. 2.7 crore for his service which makes him the highest-paid bodyguard in Bollywood.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk
The duty of Akshay Kumar's bodyguard Shreysay Thele is a difficult job. Apart from Khiladi Kumar, Thele also sometimes protects his son Aarav. He receives an annual salary is Rs. 1.2 crore.
Shera is more like a family to Salman Khan and has been in his service for the longest time. He has been with the actor for more than 25 years and earns a yearly salary of over Rs 2 crore.
The reigning queen of B-town is married to Ranveer Singh. Deepika truly treats her bodyguard Jalal like family and considers him to be a Rakhi brother. The annual salary of Jalal is Rs. 1.2 crore annually, same as the yearly salary of Anushka Sharma's bodyguard, Sonu.
Photo Credit : YouTube channel
Jitendra Shinde is the one who bodyguards Amitabh Bachchan. Jitendra runs his own security agency; however, he himself protects Big B. He has been in Amitabh Bachchan's service for a long time and earns over Rs. 1.5 crore annually.
Photo Credit : Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram