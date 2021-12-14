Salman Khan’s Shera to Shah Rukh Khan’s Ravi Singh: 5 Highest paid celeb bodyguards

1 / 6

Whopping salaries of celebrity bodyguards

Finding a loyal bodyguard is no less than a blessing for B-town stars and well, some of the actors have been lucky here. These B-town bodyguards have been in service for prominent celebrities for years now and continue to protect them. The bodyguards ensure full security to celebrities and stand by their side like their shadows. However, their loyalty does not come cheap. Here's a look at the 5 highest-paid bodyguards of celebrities in the Bollywood industry.

Photo Credit : Being Shera/Salman Khan's Instagram