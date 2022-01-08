Salman Khan’s unconditional love for animals will melt your heart; See PHOTOS

1 / 7

Salman Khan’s animal loving nature

Actor Salman is one of the most celebrated personalities in the Hindi film fraternity. Fans of the Bajrangi Bhaijaan know that he is an ardent animal lover. The Ek Tha Tiger star is a proud father to a Labrador namely Mowgli, a Neapolitan Mastiff called MyLove and a French Mastiff called Veer. The star also had two French Mastiffs namely Myson and Myjaan, but in an unfortunate turn of events both of them passed away in 2009. Salman Khan often shares loving pictures of his pets on social media. Be it sharing sweet kisses or capturing his dogs sleeping, the actor’s Instagram is a testimony that he is a massive animal lover. Apart from this, Salman’s love for horse-riding isn’t hidden from fans. Generally, Salman prefers to spend his holidays enjoying amazing horse-riding sessions at nearby stables. Speaking of which, on Friday, January 7, the actor took to social media to share a stunning photo of him posing with a horse. He captioned the above photo as, “Horse’s mouth” on the photo-sharing application.

Photo Credit : Salman Khan Instagram