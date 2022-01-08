Salman Khan’s unconditional love for animals will melt your heart; See PHOTOS

Actor Salman is one of the most celebrated personalities in the Hindi film fraternity. Fans of the Bajrangi Bhaijaan know that he is an ardent animal lover. The Ek Tha Tiger star is a proud father to a Labrador namely Mowgli, a Neapolitan Mastiff called MyLove and a French Mastiff called Veer. The star also had two French Mastiffs namely Myson and Myjaan, but in an unfortunate turn of events both of them passed away in 2009. Salman Khan often shares loving pictures of his pets on social media. Be it sharing sweet kisses or capturing his dogs sleeping, the actor’s Instagram is a testimony that he is a massive animal lover. Apart from this, Salman’s love for horse-riding isn’t hidden from fans. Generally, Salman prefers to spend his holidays enjoying amazing horse-riding sessions at nearby stables. Speaking of which, on Friday, January 7, the actor took to social media to share a stunning photo of him posing with a horse. He captioned the above photo as, “Horse’s mouth” on the photo-sharing application.
Salman Khan looks hot as he flaunts his muscular physique in this shirtless photo. Also featured in it is a black horse. Going by the picture, it seems that the actor enjoyed an amazing horse-riding session.
During the shoot of Dabangg 3, actor Salman Khan took to Instagram to share this behind-the-scenes video that sees him petting a camel in Rajasthan.
Here, Salman Khan can be seen spending some quality time with his dog. Just one look at the photo shows how much affection he has for dogs. While uploading the photo, Salman wrote, “Spending time with the most loving, loyal and selfless species.”
In this photo, Salman Khan can be seen kissing his pet dog MyLove. The memory was shared as a tribute for him and while uploading the photo, Salman said, “Kisses my love.”
This monochrome painting is also a tribute for his deceased pets. While sharing the picture online, Salman captioned it as, “My son n my jaan.”
This photo shows the unconditional bond shared between Salman Khan and his pet MyLove.