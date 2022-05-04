Salman Khan-Shehnaaz Gill's bond, Sidharth-Kiara's reunion: 5 Highlights from Eid bash

Published on May 04, 2022 11:26 PM IST   |  1.9K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 5
    5 highlights from Salman Khan's Eid bash

    5 highlights from Salman Khan's Eid bash

    It was Eid yesterday and everyone celebrated it with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. Well, like every year this year Salman Khan did not hold an Eid bash at his house but it was held at his sister and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's house. We saw who's who of Bollywood making a grand entry into the bash and everything about the party grabbed our attention. But, here are 5 major highlights from the bash that we bet you would love to look at again.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 5
    Sushmita Sen gives sweets to paps

    Sushmita Sen gives sweets to paps

    Sushmita Sen looked lovely in a pink traditional attire as she arrived for the Eid bash. The sweetest thing she did was gave away sweets to paps and wished them Eid Mubarak.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 5
    Salman Khan came out to drop Jacqueline Fernandez

    Salman Khan came out to drop Jacqueline Fernandez

    Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez made heads turn as they stepped out together in front of the paps. Salman came out till Jacqueline's car to drop her.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 5
    Salman-Shehnaaz's camaraderie

    Salman-Shehnaaz's camaraderie

    Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill's bond was clearly visible as the Eid bash. Be it hugging Salman, kissing him on his cheeks or pulling his cheeks, Shehnaaz did it all with so much ease and this proved that they indeed share a great bond.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 5
    Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's reunion

    Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's reunion

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani came together for the first time after their alleged breakup news at the bash. From posing with each other to having fun with each other, the pictures are proof that they had a lot of fun.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani