Salman Khan-Shehnaaz Gill's bond, Sidharth-Kiara's reunion: 5 Highlights from Eid bash

1 / 5

5 highlights from Salman Khan's Eid bash

It was Eid yesterday and everyone celebrated it with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. Well, like every year this year Salman Khan did not hold an Eid bash at his house but it was held at his sister and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's house. We saw who's who of Bollywood making a grand entry into the bash and everything about the party grabbed our attention. But, here are 5 major highlights from the bash that we bet you would love to look at again.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani