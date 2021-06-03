Advertisement
  4. Salman Khan: Ways the Bollywood Superstar has helped the common man to fight the pandemic

Salman Khan has often been spotted helping the society during tough situations and has done a lot to help underprivileged to fight the pandemic. Read ahead to take a look.
2954 reads Mumbai
    Salman Khan helping India fight the global pandemic

    Salman Khan is a very popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. The actor has successfully created a huge fanbase for himself by doing great work on-screen. Throughout his career spanning over three decades, Salman Khan has appeared in a variety of movies showcasing many different shades of his great acting and personality and is even one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. Salman Khan is also a host of India’s most-watched reality television series, Bigg Boss, and has been hosting the television series for over a decade. Recently, Salman Khan’s awaited romantic action thriller drama movie, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai premiered on the digital OTT platform, Zee5. The Prabhudeva directorial was initially set to release in the theatres in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. This year too, the movie was initially set to have a theatrical release on May 13, 2021, worldwide, but it was announced that the movie will be releasing on the OTT platform, Zee5 on the same date. Salman Khan has done some great, remarkable work in the movie industry and has always been one of the most successful Bollywood actors who is often spotted helping society. Here are the great and meaningful things that the Dabangg actor did to help India fight the deadly pandemic. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Helping the daily wage workers

    Salman Khan has lent his hand to provide financial help to over 25,000 daily wage workers by providing each one of the workers with Rs 1,500.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Providing ration to the needy

    Initially, during the lockdown, Salman Khan donated basic ration to the needy from his farmhouse in Panvel, where the actor was living, at the time.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Donating sanitizers

    Salman Khan donated over 1 lakh sanitizers from his personal care brand, FRSH to the Mumbai Police.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Donating Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai revenues

    Salman Khan donated the revenue of his latest release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, to help India fight the global pandemic.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Food trucks

    Salman Khan has been roaming in food trucks, providing a proper meal to those in need.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla