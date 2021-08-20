Salman Khan's pics with Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri prove he is the best brother

6 hours ago  |  8.3K
   
    Salman Khan's photos with his sisters, Arpita and Alvira

    Salman Khan is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry. He is amongst the highest-paid celebrities in the Bollywood industry. He has completed over 3 decades in Bollywood. Salman Khan has achieved great heights due to his successful movies. Along with being hardworking and career-oriented, Salman Khan is also often spotted spending a lot of time with his family, and has never failed in fulfilling his duties as a son. Not only is Salman Khan the good kid of his parents but he also shares a close relationship with his siblings and is always taking care of his sisters and protecting them. Here are pictures of Salman Khan with his sisters, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma that prove he is the best big brother every sister would want. Read ahead to know more.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Candid click

    Salman Khan gets clicked while goofing around with Arpita and Alvira.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Birthday celebration

    Salman Khan joins his sisters for Helen’s birthday celebrations as they all pose for the camera.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    “Daddy’s children”

    Arpita Khan shares a picture of her posing with her siblings and hug their father, Salim Khan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Major support

    Salman Khan has often revealed that both his sisters have always supported him in every aspect of his life, be it personally or professionally.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Happy faces

    Salman Khan gets clicked hugging Arpita and Alvira, as the three have happy faces.

    Photo Credit : Instagram