Salman Khan's pics with Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri prove he is the best brother

1 / 6

Salman Khan's photos with his sisters, Arpita and Alvira

Salman Khan is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry. He is amongst the highest-paid celebrities in the Bollywood industry. He has completed over 3 decades in Bollywood. Salman Khan has achieved great heights due to his successful movies. Along with being hardworking and career-oriented, Salman Khan is also often spotted spending a lot of time with his family, and has never failed in fulfilling his duties as a son. Not only is Salman Khan the good kid of his parents but he also shares a close relationship with his siblings and is always taking care of his sisters and protecting them. Here are pictures of Salman Khan with his sisters, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma that prove he is the best big brother every sister would want. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Instagram