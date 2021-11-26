Sultan to Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Top 5 all time hits of Salman Khan

1 / 6

5 blockbuster movies of Salman Khan

Actor Salman Khan needs no introduction as he has been ruling the Bollywood film industry with his blockbuster films for decades and continues to do so. Every time a movie of Salman Khan is released, the box office observes a new record in its domestic collections. The Dabangg Khan of Bollywood who single-handedly manages to amaze his fans has broken various records. With many blockbuster hits under his belt, Salman has earned the status of a superstar. Here's a look at some of Salman Khan's highest-grossing movies at the box office.

Photo Credit : Salman Khan's Instagram