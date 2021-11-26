Sultan to Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Top 5 all time hits of Salman Khan

Actor Salman Khan needs no introduction as he has been ruling the Bollywood film industry with his blockbuster films for decades and continues to do so. Every time a movie of Salman Khan is released, the box office observes a new record in its domestic collections. The Dabangg Khan of Bollywood who single-handedly manages to amaze his fans has broken various records. With many blockbuster hits under his belt, Salman has earned the status of a superstar. Here's a look at some of Salman Khan's highest-grossing movies at the box office.
Photo Credit : Salman Khan's Instagram
Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma starter Sultan witnessed a roaring success at the box office breaking several records. Sultan was a classic underdog tale of a wrestler's journey making a comeback by defeating all odds.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan is another blockbuster movie of Salman Khan screening an incredible script and concept. A heart-touching story is of a Pakistani girl who is left stranded in India and an ardent devotee of Hanuman, Bajrangi who helps the girl to reach back home. Apart from Salman Khan, the movie features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.
Photo Credit : Kabir Khan's Instagram
Directed by Abhinav Kashyap, Dabangg is one of the biggest hits of Salman Khan. Bollywood actor Salman Khan made a comeback in the Bollywood industry with this Indian action film. Salman's character Chulbul Pandey was extremely appreciated by fans and the movie came out to be a big hit.
Having delivered successive hits with a series of remakes of Tollywood films, Salman's Bodyguard was another blockbuster. Salman Khan essayed the lead role of Bodyguard Lovely Singh in the film against actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film was a commercial success and broke several records upon its release.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Ek Tha Tiger is an action thriller film of Salman Khan helmed by Kabir Khan. The film under the banner of Yash Raj production was shot in Delhi, US, Istanbul, Cuba, and Ireland. Ek Tha Tiger featuring Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan attained much fanfare and was very well received by both audiences and critics alike.
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram