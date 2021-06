1 / 6

South Indian actors “at home” looks

Celebrities have been idolised by their fans and followers for decades now. The fans and followers of these celebrities aspire to be like them. The female actors in the South Indian movie industry have been stealing the hearts of the audience by making a mark of their own. Female actors today are seen playing strong characters on-screen carrying the weight on the entire movie on their shoulders and acing their part. As the popularity of these actors has constantly been rising, their fans often look forward to see what these popular artists are going to wear at events. Despite the fact that these celebrities can most of the times be spotted wearing fancy clothes, they prefer to wear comfortable clothes and look simple. Here are the “at home looks” of the South Indian movie actors that will make you believe that they are also one of us. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla