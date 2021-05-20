Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  4. From Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde: Here are the party outfits to steal from South celebrities

From Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde: Here are the party outfits to steal from South celebrities

South celebrities always give major fashion goals to their fans and followers. Read ahead to take a look at the party outfits to steal from their wardrobes.
3447 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    South actors give fashion goals in party outfits

    South actors give fashion goals in party outfits

    Actors have been idolised by fans for decades. Fans and followers of these celebrities aspire to be like the characters actor play on the big screen. These celebrities are also open about their lives in real-life. They after open seen sharing their likes and dislikes, revealing more about their personalities every day. One more thing that the fans of these celebrities look-up-to is their fashion sense. From a public event to celebrating festivals and occasions to promotional events, these actors know what to wear and to carry their outfits perfectly. The female actors in the South film industry have been stealing the hearts of people by making a mark of their own. As the popularity of these actors have constantly been rising, their fans are often looking forward to see what these popular artists are going to wear. Here are the party outfits that South actors donned that you would want to steal from their wardrobes. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 2 / 8
    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni gets clicked posing for the camera in a shimmery pink thigh-length dress with shimmery heels.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 3 / 8
    Kajal Aggarwal

    Kajal Aggarwal

    Kajal Aggarwal gets clicked wearing a thigh-length black dress with shimmer embroidery on the sleeve.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 4 / 8
    Shruti Haasan

    Shruti Haasan

    Shruti Haasan poses perfectly for the camera wearing a thigh-length over-sized leather outfit.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 5 / 8
    Hansika Motwani

    Hansika Motwani

    Hansika Motwani gets clicked wearing a green pant-suit along with a black crop top.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    Rashmika Mandanna

    Rashmika Mandanna

    Rashmika Mandanna gets clicked posing for the camera wearing a floral thigh-length outfit.

    Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Tamannaah Bhatia

    Tamannaah Bhatia

    Tamannaah Bhatia gets clicked wearing a neon sleeveless bodysuit along with a high-waist thigh-length denim skirt and a neon jacket.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 8 / 8
    Pooja Hegde

    Pooja Hegde

    Pooja Hegde gets clicked posing for the camera in a silver sequin thigh-length blazer dress.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

close