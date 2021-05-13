Advertisement
  4. Samantha Akkineni to Tamannaah Bhatia: South celebs who find solace in yoga and inspire others to follow it

Samantha Akkineni to Tamannaah Bhatia: South celebs who find solace in yoga and inspire others to follow it

South celebrities share pictures of them practising yoga and urge their fans to do the same for a healthy living. Read ahead to take a look.
    South Indian celebrities practising yoga

    The female actors in the South movie industry have made a mark of their own by playing strong characters on-screen. Along with being very popular for their phenomenal work on-screen, these South actors are also acknowledged for their fashion sense and style statements. As everybody is becoming more and more “tech-savvy” and everything is becoming digital, these South celebrities too make sure to connect with their fans and followers through the social media to continuously keep fans entertained with their tips, hacks and advices. Actors are often spotted sharing pictures of themselves doing yoga, urging fans to also practise the same in order to keep their mind and body healthy as yoga is one of the best exercising techniques that frees the mind and also helps people get in shape. Here are pictures of South celebrities doing yoga for healthy living. Read ahead to take a look.

    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni gets clicked doing difficult yoga poses using a rope.

    Rakul Preet Singh

    Rakul Preet Singh practices yoga in the living room of her house.

    Kajal Aggarwal

    Kajal Aggarwal gets clicked performing a headstand with the support of a wall.

    Pooja Hegde

    Pooja Hegde gets clicked doing yoga in her living room in a blue sports bra and yoga pants.

    Tamannaah Bhatia

    Tamannaah Bhatia gets clicked practicing yoga in her garden.

