5 cute PHOTOS of Naga chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni that scream love

The one from sealed day

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni are total cuties in the film industry. As it is a well known fact, Samantha is the goofy one always and her husband Naga Chaitanya is the one who bears with her goofiness. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s chemistry is always the talk of the town. Having met on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave, where both of them made their debut, the lovely couple finally ended up tying the knot with each other in 2018. Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya were last seen together in the 2019 film Majili, in which they played onscreen husband and wife. Samantha Akkineni is a total social media Queen. The actress’ Instagram feed is a mini series of her life. She never shies away to flaunt love for her dear husband Naga Chaitanya by sharing lovely captions and cosy photos. However, there are rumours of the couple going through rough patch currently, however, Samantha refused to speak anything so. Today, let's take a look at the photos of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, set major husband and wife goals.

Photo Credit : Samantha Akkineni Instagram