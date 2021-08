1 / 5

Happy hair happy me ft messy hair

Samantha Akkineni is one of the popular actresses in the South film industry. She proved her mettle with amazing performances from Ye Maya Chesave to Jaanu. The actress is an avid social media user, who shares every little detail of her day-to-day life. However, it is Samantha's fashion sense, stunning outfits and beautiful looks, which catch the attention of millions. The actress is a true fashionista, who grabs all the attention with her fashion statements. Be it at home or at an event, she aces every trend with perfection. She also gives out major fashion cues, which are real goals. Samantha can nail any look, a perfect traditional look or sultry look. Her makeup, outfits and hairstyle set major inspo to many girls out there. She also focuses more on fashion on her Instagram feed by making special videos flaunting her outfits and looks. It is also to be noted that Samantha owns a clothing brand Saaki and she often flaunts her new looks. Other than fashionable outfits, we caught our eyes on Samantha's hairstyle and we think one should definitely check out as they fit perfectly for every occasion. Take a look below to read more

Photo Credit : Samantha Akkineni Instagram