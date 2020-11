1 / 7

Samantha Akkineni's love for bindi knows no bounds

Samantha Akkineni is one of the fashionable actresses in the entertainment industry and there's no denying that. She has time and again proved that her style is impeccable and unbeatable. Be it during award shows or promotional events, Samantha is always dressed up the mark. She always manages to grab attention. The actress who is known to dress impeccably is currently vacationing in the Maldives along with husband and actor Naga Chaitanya. Going by her social media posts, one can say that her travel style is absolutely on point. From rocking a casual look, looking breathtakingly beautiful in a tie dye kaftan to slaying in a maxi dress, Samantha's recent travel looks are bookmark worthy. Fans are now looking forward to more of her Instagram posts from her travel diaries. Samantha has always impressed with her ravishing looks be it travel or red carpet. We have always loved how she keeps it minimal and manages to look breathtaking all the time. The actress has shown her love for bindi multiple times. She often puts on a basic black bindi and it makes her look even more beautiful. Given love for bindi, here are some of her looks we absolutely love.

Photo Credit : Samantha Akkineni Instagram