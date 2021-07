1 / 5

YSL heart shaped bag

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most popular actresses of the South film industry. She became a well known face with her fine acting chops, over the top fashion sense, beautiful looks, fit body and natural skin goals. The actress is the diva of the South is a true fashionista, who grabs all the attention with her fashion statements. Be it at home or at an event, Samantha aces every trend with perfection. Apart from her a-la-mode outfit choices, even Samantha stuns with her trendy accessories. Be it the modish ornaments, footwear or watches, she manages to pull the attention by matching her outfits with her chic add-ons too. Especially when we speak about her trendy bags, they definitely steal the show and grab the lenses. From Louis Vuitton to Saint Laurent, Samantha has many designer bags in her collection, which come with a hefty price tag. We are sure you want to take a sneak peek into her bag collection and we are here to rescue you. Take a look at the bags:

Photo Credit : Samantha Akkineni Instagram