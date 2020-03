1 / 10

Samantha Akkineni's beachy pictures will make your day

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most popular, talented and fashionable actresses of the South Film Industry. The actress has earned a name for herself in the industry thanks to her hard work. Samantha is also an avid social media user and keeps giving insight about her life on her social media where she even interacts with her fans. The actress won hearts with her last film, Jaanu. Samantha's photos with her husband-actor Naga Chaitanya from their vacation or of them having a fun time together always go viral. Talking about fitness, Samantha is one of the fittest actresses of Tollywood. She even keeps giving her fans fashion goals with her experimental outfits. Today, have a look at these stunning photos from Samantha's vacation which prove that she is a beach lover and a big water baby.

Photo Credit : Instagram