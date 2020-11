1 / 10

South actresses in Floral maxi dresses

Samantha Akkineni is one actor who has been promoting a sustainable lifestyle.Samantha Akkineni is leading a productive life in this lockdown as she also launched her own fashion label this year. The actress who has been psyched about starting a new hobby of planting this lockdown gave her fans a glimpse into her new rooftop vegetable garden along with healthy recipes. In terms of work, Samantha will be seen sharing the screen space with Nayanthara in their upcoming Tamil film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will be helmed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. She will be making her digital debut with The Family Man 2. She also has another project in her kitty, which is Ashwin Saravanan's untitled film. Samantha Akkineni loves to experiment with her style. The actress is already making headlines with her vacation style and today we have these photos of South divas donning their favourite floral maxi dresses.

Photo Credit : Sumanth Bandi