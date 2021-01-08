Samantha Akkineni’s ‘floral’ sartorial choices will help you to make your wadrobe glamourous; See PHOTOS

1 / 6

Samantha Akkineni’s ‘floral’ sartorial choices

Apart from stellar performances in films, Samantha Akkineni is known for her fabulous sartorial choices. She is popularly known for her powerful looks and extremely trendy style sense. She keeps sharing several stunning pictures of her on her social media handle and gives us major fashion goals. Be it a saree or a midi dress, Samantha always manages to look beautiful in any given outfits. She always makes a statement with her basic looks as she knows the art of balancing. The actress has a look for every occasion and her photos catch our attention every time we scroll through her Instagram feed. On the work front, the actress has wrapped up the first season of her talk show Sam Jam with her husband Naga Chaitanya as the finale guest. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of season 2 of The Family Man which stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. She is one of the most-loved actors in Telegu film industry; she is currently shooting for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She will be also seen in a Tamil horror movie with Ashwin Saravanan. Now, let’s have a look at the diva’s floral sartorial choices here:

Photo Credit : Instagram