Samantha Akkineni's pictures with her pets are all thing love

Samantha Akkineni is undoubtedly one of the most popular and loved celebrities of the South Film industry. She manages to grab attention as soon as she uploads any picture of herself on her social media. She recently made headlines after the announcement of her next project, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal with none other than Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The actress who is known for her beauty, incredible talent and stunning fashion statements was last seen in the movie, Jaanu. Samantha always shares her exotic vacation photos. But what really wins hearts are her pictures with her adorable pets Hash and Drogo Akkineni. Today, have a look at these adorable photos of the actress with her pets.

