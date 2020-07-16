Advertisement
Samantha Akkineni's selfies will make you fall in love with her all over again; Check out

Samantha Akkineni is a Tamil and Telugu film superstar. She has a huge fan following and keeps her fan updated on social media about what's happening in her life quite often. Let's have a look at the beautiful lady's selfies.
3475 reads Mumbai Updated: July 16, 2020 07:13 pm
  • 1 / 11
    A glimpse of Samantha Akkineni's adorable selfies

    Samantha Akkineni is one of the most successful actresses down in South. The actress can give any fashionista a run for their money as she seamlessly adorns any style be it a pantsuit, halter-neck sarees to gowns, you name any style and we have this actress kill it in all of it. Ever since her debut in the entertainment industry in 2010, the actress has been unstoppable and constantly winning hearts of her endless list of admirers across nation. The star often gives a sneak peak of herself by sharing stories or photos on Instagram that makes her fairly active on social media. Choosing experimental movies accompanied with a strong conviction in her performance, Samantha proves that she truly is a versatile actress. Also, added with her impeccable sense of style, it makes her one of the actress that gives Bollywood actresses a neck to neck competition. The actress is devoted to fitness and self-care these days as she posted a video of her getting “vitamin infused therapy” at a clinic, after all we understand the much care needed as the lockdown takes a toll on all of us. Check out her selfies to brighten up your day and thank us later.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Killer look

    If 'looks that could kill you’ was a real thing then the actress could do so with this selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    No caption needed

    We are certain that this photo requires no caption as the not-so-subtle-hint seems quite obvious. Smart, we must say!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Being happy is the key

    The actress stands right to the phrase that “Happiness comes from within you” as she glows in a no make up selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Perfection

    From her beautiful smile to her lustrous hair everything looks just on-point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Ecstatic smile

    The actress seems all happy and glowy in this one.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Sleeping buddies

    We are confused whether whose cuter, adorable little doggo or she ? What do you think ?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Behind my back

    The actress seems to tease her husband as she sneakily clicks a selfie while he faces his back.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Husband love

    The caption is self-explanatory here, “Usually hate selfies but this had to be done .. Central Park .. where it all began . 8 years ago.. Thankyou for the magic ..just had to come back and say Thankyouuu”.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    It’s travel time

    The actress looks stunning as always as she is all set to jet off.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Peace-ful

    Samantha flaunts the peace sign as she clicks the selfie with bare face.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

