Samantha Akkineni's selfies will make you fall in love with her all over again; Check out

A glimpse of Samantha Akkineni's adorable selfies

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most successful actresses down in South. The actress can give any fashionista a run for their money as she seamlessly adorns any style be it a pantsuit, halter-neck sarees to gowns, you name any style and we have this actress kill it in all of it. Ever since her debut in the entertainment industry in 2010, the actress has been unstoppable and constantly winning hearts of her endless list of admirers across nation. The star often gives a sneak peak of herself by sharing stories or photos on Instagram that makes her fairly active on social media. Choosing experimental movies accompanied with a strong conviction in her performance, Samantha proves that she truly is a versatile actress. Also, added with her impeccable sense of style, it makes her one of the actress that gives Bollywood actresses a neck to neck competition. The actress is devoted to fitness and self-care these days as she posted a video of her getting “vitamin infused therapy” at a clinic, after all we understand the much care needed as the lockdown takes a toll on all of us. Check out her selfies to brighten up your day and thank us later.

Photo Credit : Instagram