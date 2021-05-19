Samantha & Chaitanya Akkineni: PHOTOS of the star couple with Hash Akkineni prove he is the apple of their eye

1 / 8

Hash Akkineni’s adorable pictures

Samantha Akkineni is a very popular name in the South Indian movie industry. Having been in the industry for over a decade, Samantha Akkineni has successfully created a huge fanbase for herself. Fans are now awaiting the release of her upcoming projects that include the awaited epic periodic drama movie, Shaakuntalam. She also has two more movies coming up shortly, them being, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal helmed by Vignesh Shivan starring Nayanthara, her, and Vijay Sethupathi. She also has a film by Ashwin Sarvanan in her kitty. Both of these movies are untitled yet. Also, Samantha Akkineni has often been spotted in Mumbai over a couple of months for the promotions of her upcoming web series, The Family Man 2. Along with making the headlines for her on-screen work, Samantha is also often talked about for being an internet sensation. From giving fitness goals, skincare routines to making style statements, Samantha Akkineni has always kept her fans updated. Scrolling through Samantha Akkineni’s official social media handle, one can easily come to know that the actor and her husband, Chaitanya Akkineni love spending time with her pet dog Hash. Here are pictures of Hash Akkineni that will prove that Hash Akkineni is the apple of the couple’s eyes. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Samantha Akkineni Instagram