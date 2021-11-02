5 PHOTOS of Samantha from her recent vacations exudes wanderlust goals

1 / 5

To happy wanderlust vibes

Samantha is one of the most popular actress, who enjoys massive fandom. She is an avid social media user and constantly shares every minor detail of her personal and professional life. Post separation from her ex husband Naga Chaitanya, the actress is spending time for herself and is giving out major wanderlust goals with her recent vacations. Samantha recently took a trip to Uttarakhand with best friend and stylist Shilpa Reddy. It was a spiritual trip, a Char Dham Yatra, as she seeked blessings at Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri. As revealed by Sam, she has always been fascinated by the Himalayas and this time, she made sure to live every bit of this paradise on Earth. The actress shared surreal pics from her trip and made sure everyone crave for mountains. Soon after few days, Samantha went for another trip to Dubai with her friends. The actress is having a fun time, from lunch with friends to shopping at the malls. Take a look at Samantha's vacation guide filled with happy memories.

Photo Credit : Samantha Instagram