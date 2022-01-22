5 Photos of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and BFF Shilpa Reddy prove they are best travel buddies

1 / 5

Samantha travel goals with BFF

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the most popular and bankable actress of South Indian cinema. Be it looks, her action or her top-notch skills, Samantha is wholesome of everything. Beginning her career as Jessie in Ye Maaya Chesave(2010,) to the latest Raji in The Family Man Season 2, one can witness her massive transformation. Proving her versatility with every new venture, Samantha is marking her stance in the industry. Samantha and fashion designer Shilpa Reddy are best friends, who share a very close bond with each other. We see photos of the duo on their respective social handles. Here are a few of Samantha with her best friends Shilpa who give major travel goals/

Photo Credit : Samantha Instagram