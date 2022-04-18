5 PHOTOS of South celebs and their pawsome pets

1 / 5

Celebs with their pet dogs

Many south celebs are dog lovers and make sure to give their furry babies the best life. Many celebrities, especially from the South film industry find comfort in going back to their house after a long day at work to their favourite companion which is often their pet dog. Our celebs totally love dogs and why not, after all, they are man’s best friend. Everybody loves them. Celebrity dogs are very famous just like their parents, thanks to social media, the celebs' dogs never fail to garner the limelight. Most Tollywood celebs have also given their last names to their furry pets, Samantha calls their French Bulldogs, Hash & Saasha, Vijay Deverakonda calls his Husky as Storm Deverakonda and Manchu Manoj calls his Husky as Zoya Manchu. From cuddling to playing, from eating to photoshoots, they are being pampered by their celebrity parents. Here are few paw perfect moments of Tollywood celebs with their adorable pets.

Photo Credit : Samantha Instagram