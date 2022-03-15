PHOTOS: 5 stunning looks of Samantha that prove Red is her go to colour

1 / 5

Stunning looks of Samantha in red

Samantha Akkineni made her acting debut with the movie Ye Maaya Chesave, directed by Gautham Menon in the year 2010. She won hearts with her cute smile and calm looks. She is a famous South Indian actor and now with the web series The Family Man, she is a Pan Indian actress. Apart from that, she enjoys a huge fan base on social media as she shares her day-to-day updates. The actress has a great fashion sense and is the most stylish star in Tollywood. Going through her feed, we have come across her stunning looks in red and decided to take notes. Seems like it is also her go-to colour, from casual dress to saree, the diva has donned red on many occasions and showed us how to slay. Take a look here.

Photo Credit : Samantha Instagram