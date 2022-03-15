PHOTOS: 5 stunning looks of Samantha that prove Red is her go to colour

Samantha Akkineni made her acting debut with the movie Ye Maaya Chesave, directed by Gautham Menon in the year 2010. She won hearts with her cute smile and calm looks. She is a famous South Indian actor and now with the web series The Family Man, she is a Pan Indian actress.
Apart from that, she enjoys a huge fan base on social media as she shares her day-to-day updates. The actress has a great fashion sense and is the most stylish star in Tollywood. Going through her feed, we have come across her stunning looks in red and decided to take notes. Seems like it is also her go-to colour, from casual dress to saree, the diva has donned red on many occasions and showed us how to slay. Take a look here.
Photo Credit : Samantha Instagram
Samantha went all desi as she dressed up in an ethnic red suit that came with a floral dupatta. The diva styled the classic attire with statement earrings and a choker.
The actress showed how to look bold and confident by slipping into a red pantsuit for her work. She paired up with heels and looked stunning.
Samantha's floral embroidery red jumpsuit is all things glam. The fine detailing and minimal make-up made her stand out in every way possible.
She made a most gorgeous diva in a red Indo western attire. The ensemble features a pant, a floral blouse and a cape. With bold make-up and accessories, she completed the look.