5 Times Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal co-stars Samantha & Nayanthara gave friendship goals; PICS

1 / 6

Samantha & Nayanthara shelling friendship goals

The two most sought-after divas in the South, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be working together in Vignesh Shivan's romantic drama, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The Lady Superstar and Yashoda actress will be sharing screen space for the first time in this triangular love story, also starring Vijay Sethupathi as the protagonist. The fans are looking forward to 28th April, when they will get to witness the flick in the cinema halls. It looks like the two ladies have formed a strong bond during the filming of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Over time, Samantha and Nayanthara have given us a small insight into their work experience together. Samantha has shown her affection for the Rocky actress on social media and their admirers are loving their chemistry. Now, let us have a look at some picture-perfect moments of these two stunners.

Photo Credit : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram