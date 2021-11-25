5 times Samantha proved denim attires can never go out of style

Samantha is undoubtedly the queen of Telugu cinema. The actress proved her bankability with commercial entertainers and as well as satisfied the artist in her with challenging roles. She is no less in garnering attention off-screen as well because of her social media presence and fashion choices.
The beautiful actress never fails to amaze people with her style statements. Be it red carpet outings, public appearances, airport looks, or events, Sam has always impressed the fashion critics. It won’t be wrong to say that her outfits make for perfect wardrobe goals. Looking at her pics, we have realised that Samantha has a wide range of denim outfits and how she styles them is major inspo. Take a look here:
Photo Credit : Samantha Instagram
Samantha has filled her casual attire in hues of blue as opted for two differents shades for denim jeans and denim jacket.
Samantha's bohemian jacket is a must if you wanna add much more than just a jacket. While she paired it with an all black look, it can be carried with any outfit.
A denim shirt can never go wrong and Samantha has proved it.
Samantha gave out major inspo as she dresses up in denim on denim with a pair of black heels.