5 Times Samantha Ruth Prabhu flauntd her cute smile and reminded us to be happy

Cute smiling pics of Samantha

Samantha made her acting debut in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Telugu romance film, Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. She never looked back and stormed the industry with super hit movies like Dookudu (2011), Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2012) and Attarintiki Daredi (2013). Further, she won critical accolades for her offbeat roles in Super Deluxe, Majili, Oh! Baby and Jaanu. Samantha, the popular actress in the South Indian cinema, is known not only for her versatile acting but also for slaying social media with her cute pictures. Be it a sizzling hot look or a cheerful smile, Samantha got it all! Here's a look at all the times Samantha reminded us to smile.

