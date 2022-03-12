5 Times Samantha Ruth Prabhu made heads turn with her glam looks

Samantha is one of the most successful actresses in the South Indian film industry. She is not only effortlessly gorgeous but also a fashionista who never misses out to set trends. From sarees to party dresses, the diva can slay any outfit and set major fashion goals. So if you are in a party mood or are looking for ethnic inspiration, who better than Samantha Ruth Prabhu can give cues on how to ace your glam looks. From casuals to ethnic wear, here are some stunning looks of Samantha that you can try out for this season.
Photo Credit : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The actress showed off her perfect physique in a stylish embroidered dark green dress. Her gown featured a spaghetti strap bikini cut and a trail.
For an award function, the diva looked as glamorous as ever in a hand-painted organza saree. She shared this picture in a striking saree that sported an embellished gold border.
The picture was clicked near a waterfall where Samantha can be seen wearing a colourful bikini. She can be seen flaunting a no-makeup look while posing in her blue printed monokini.
She wore a red saree in a sequinned pre-drape style. The saree had a mesh embodied and bedazzled but it was the slit that made it an ultimate head-turner.
The actress donned a two-piece set sporting a crop top and wide-leg pants. The zipper top bore tie-up details while its back was intricately embroidered.