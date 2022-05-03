5 upcoming movies of Samantha Ruth Prabhu to look forward to

Samantha Akkineni is the most popular and bankable actress of South Indian cinema. Be it looks, her action or her top notch skills, Samantha is a wholesome of everything. Beginning her career as Jessie in Ye Maaya Chesave(2010,) to the latest Raji in The Family Man Season 2, one can witness her massive transformation.Proving her versatility with every new venture, Samantha is marking her stance in the film industry.
Besides being a popular actress, Samantha Akkineni is a philanthropist, entrepreneur and avid social media influencer. She never skips a single chance to treat her fans about her personal and professional life. Samantha’s dazzling looks and spell bounding acting built her a dedicated loyal fan base nationwide over the years. While the actress is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, let's take a look at her promising upcoming films in Tollywood, Bollywood and Hollywood.
Photo Credit : Samantha Instagram
Samantha is playing the titular role in this upcoming pan-Indian film. The venture is jointly helmed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan and is being produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies. Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar play pivotal parts.
Samantha is now waiting for the release of her upcoming film, Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar. The film is based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa and will see Samantha as a princess and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty. Shaakuntalam also has Aditi Balan and Mohan Babu in supporting roles. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha will mark her debut with this film in Telugu.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has joined Varun Dhawan in Russo Brothers’ Citadel, which is helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. This is Varun’s first and Samantha’s second collaboration with Raj and DK. The filmmakers have worked with the actress earlier in The Family Man 2.
Samantha will make her Hollywood debut with BAFTA-winning director, Philip John, popularly for 'Downtown Abbey series'. The film is based on the novel Arrangements of Love, which was adapted by the acclaimed novelist Timeri N Murari’s. She plays the role of a progressive bisexual Tamil woman with ultra-traditional parents, who want her to have an arranged marriage.
