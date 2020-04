1 / 7

Samantha Akkineni's no makeup airport looks

Samantha Akkineni is one of the popular stars down South. When it comes to fashion, she certainly knows how to slay! She is one celebrity who keeps up with the fashion trends and adds her own twist to it making it look more stunning. The diva's airport looks often manage to create a buzz on the internet. Be it keeping it casual or going all stylish, Samantha knows how to turn heads and give style goals at the same time. Very often, she goes makeup free and flaunts her natural skin. Time and again, we have seen her rock no makeup look. The actress has got flawless skin. She is one celebrity who doesn't compromise and takes care of her skin. In an interview with a leading daily, Samantha was asked how she keeps her skin so glowing all the time. The actress said, "I breathe the same air that you breathe. I eat the same food that you eat. But if you keep your mind free or bad and angry thoughts, the glow is bound to show on your face."During a Twitter Q&A, Samantha also revealed that whenever she steps out of her house, she applies sunscreen. The stunning actress believes sunscreen does the right tricks. On that note, here are her no makeup airport looks. Check out!

Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand