7 Times Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya proved they are the most relatable celebrity couple

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's relatable couple moments

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the power couples of Tollywood. The couple never fails to give their fans and followers major relationship goals. The couple first met each other on the sets of "Ye Maaya Chesave". The couple's chemistry was loved by the masses. Post Ye Maaya Chesave, Naga and Samantha were seen together in Autonagar Surya and Majili. There were rumours stating that the couple would be teaming up with director Nandini Reddy for a film. However, the director recently took to her Twitter page and cleared the air surrounding those rumours. She made it clear that she would announce it with pride and joy if she ever teams up with the couple for a film. Speaking of SamChay, they became friends post their first film together. The actress and Naga Chaitanya's growing closeness started getting noticed by the media and since then their dating rumours started creating buzz all over the internet. While the couple was secretly dating each other, their wedding rumours also started creating buzz on the internet. Finally, on 29th January 2017, Samantha and Naga got engaged. Their engagement pictures won millions of hearts and went viral within seconds. The couple later had a beautiful destination wedding in Goa on 7 October 2017, in the presence of friends and family. Post their wedding, Samantha Akkineni was invited as a guest on the chat show, Famously Filmfare, where the actress revealed about times things were difficult between the couple. She said, "It took us eight years to be at the same point. Because there were times when I really liked him and he was not in that space. And there were times when we wanted to work it out, but external factors. It took us a very long time to be in the same space." The Oh Baby actress and Naga Chaitanya are now happily married. The couple keeps treating romantic snaps of each other setting the internet on fire all the time. Be it praising each other publicly or defending each other when need be, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are always there for each other. As mentioned earlier, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are very active on social media. The stunning couple's social media PDA never fails to grab attention. Time and again, Samantha and Naga have proved to us that they are one of the most relatable celebrity couples out there. From turning photographers for each other to pulling each other's legs and more, SamChay are just perfect and relatable. On that note, we bring to you the couple's most relatable social media posts. Take a look!

