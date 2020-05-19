Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
/
All the times Samantha Akkineni gave lessons on how to rock a black and white combination; See PHOTOS

All the times Samantha Akkineni gave lessons on how to rock a black and white combination; See PHOTOS

Over the years, Samantha has effortlessly pulled off the classic combination of black and white. And today, we bring you some of her unmissable looks in black and white ensembles. Check out!
13828 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Times Samantha Akkineni pulled the classic combination of black and white

    Times Samantha Akkineni pulled the classic combination of black and white

    Samantha Akkineni is unarguably one of the fashionable actresses down South. The actress knows how to effortlessly dress and impress. She is one celebrity who is looked upon by many for fashion in the South. And why not? She has an impeccable sense of style. Right from rocking a casual look to pulling off a desi avatar, Samantha knows how to keep it stylish and wow everyone with her looks. Over the years, she has made heads turn with her ravishing looks. The actress' movie promotional looks never fail to impress. The diva's red carpet looks are also most of the time worth taking note of. The stunning actress has time and again proved that she can pull off any shade from the colour wheel. Be it opting a red look or making hearts race in an all-black avatar and more, Samantha manages to look good in every colour. Her love for black and white knows bounds. Over the years, Samantha has effortlessly pulled off the classic combination of black and white. And today, we bring you some of her unmissable looks in black and white ensembles. Check out!

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 2 / 9
    Casual look

    Casual look

    Samantha's casual style is on point in this snap. Dressed in a simple white tee and black shorts, Samantha looks pretty.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Keeping it chic and stylish

    Keeping it chic and stylish

    We absolutely love this look of the actress. Plus, her hair accessory adds more style to her entire look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Airport look on point

    Airport look on point

    The actress' airport looks never fail to impress. Samantha is one celebrity whose airport looks are always on point. Dressed in a polo neck cut-out full sleeves tee paired with black denim and on off-white sling bag, she looks stunning.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Saree look

    Saree look

    The actress' saree looks are always the best. Samantha experiments a lot with fashion and at times, adds her own spin to it. This is one of the best looks of the actress. We love how she teamed her cotton saree with an urban style high-neck blouse.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 9
    Noteworthy

    Noteworthy

    This look of the actress is worth taking note of. She wore a monochrome polka dotted outfit and paired the same with black strappy heels.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Casual yet super stylish

    Casual yet super stylish

    Here's another airport look of the actress that we absolutely love! She donned a black and white top and teamed it with black trousers and matching heels.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 8 / 9
    Love this look

    Love this look

    The actress donned a maxi dress and looked absolutely pretty. Well, her smile steals the show in this pic.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 9 / 9
    Team it up with a jacket

    Team it up with a jacket

    For her airport look, she donned a black top, pair of white bottoms, and teamed it with a grey jacket to make her look more stylish.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Sara Ali Khan: THROWBACK photos shared by Coolie No 1 star in lockdown that show her ultimate love for drama
Sara Ali Khan: THROWBACK photos shared by Coolie No 1 star in lockdown that show her ultimate love for drama
Kasautii Zindagii Kay actors Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan\'s selfies deserve all your attention
Kasautii Zindagii Kay actors Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan's selfies deserve all your attention
FRIENDS: Ross and Rachel\'s most ICONIC moments that leave every fan beaming
FRIENDS: Ross and Rachel's most ICONIC moments that leave every fan beaming
Alia Bhatt, Miley Cyrus, Vicky Kaushal to Joe Jonas: THESE stars got a new haircut amidst lockdown
Alia Bhatt, Miley Cyrus, Vicky Kaushal to Joe Jonas: THESE stars got a new haircut amidst lockdown
Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar\'s daughter Sitara\'s throwback pics as a toddler are beyond adorable; Check out
Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara's throwback pics as a toddler are beyond adorable; Check out
Deepika Padukone\'s chic collection of oversized outfits are all about comfort and style; See PHOTOS
Deepika Padukone's chic collection of oversized outfits are all about comfort and style; See PHOTOS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement