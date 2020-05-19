All the times Samantha Akkineni gave lessons on how to rock a black and white combination; See PHOTOS

1 / 9

Times Samantha Akkineni pulled the classic combination of black and white

Samantha Akkineni is unarguably one of the fashionable actresses down South. The actress knows how to effortlessly dress and impress. She is one celebrity who is looked upon by many for fashion in the South. And why not? She has an impeccable sense of style. Right from rocking a casual look to pulling off a desi avatar, Samantha knows how to keep it stylish and wow everyone with her looks. Over the years, she has made heads turn with her ravishing looks. The actress' movie promotional looks never fail to impress. The diva's red carpet looks are also most of the time worth taking note of. The stunning actress has time and again proved that she can pull off any shade from the colour wheel. Be it opting a red look or making hearts race in an all-black avatar and more, Samantha manages to look good in every colour. Her love for black and white knows bounds. Over the years, Samantha has effortlessly pulled off the classic combination of black and white. And today, we bring you some of her unmissable looks in black and white ensembles. Check out!

Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand