ALL the times Samantha Akkineni shared zero makeup selfies and left us in awe of her natural beauty
Samantha Akkineni is one of the most loved actresses of the South Indian film industry. She is very active on social media and often shares her selfies sans makeup. Speaking of that, check out her no makeup photos.
Samantha Akkineni looks beautiful sans makeup in these selfies
Samantha Akkineni is one of the highest paid actresses of the South Indian film industry. The actress made her acting debut with Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave and later went on to star in many films. Today, she is one of top stars down South. The actress is known to give memorable performances in films. Some of her successful films include Ye Maaya Chesave, Majili, Oh! Baby, Jaanu, Super Deluxe among others. She recently created buzz as she graced Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding. Her stylish appearances proved why she's one hell of a stunner. Anyone who follows Samantha might know that she is very active on social media. The actress often shares pictures giving her fans and followers an insight into her life. From sharing beautiful selfies to videos and more, Samantha's social media posts are a delight to all her fans. Lately, she has been sharing pictures and videos of herself in which she can be seen spending time in her organic garden. Samantha also shares pictures of herself sans makeup. Fans of the actress praise her for flaunting her natural skin so confidently. Speaking of that, we have compiled her no makeup selfies that one should not miss.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Her smile!
Flaunting her flawless skin, Samantha looks gorgeous in this snap.
Pretty sans makeup
The actress looks as good in makeup as much as she does without it.
Beauty secrets
In an interview, when asked the actress how she keeps her skin so glowing, Samantha said, "I breathe the same air that you breathe. I eat the same food that you eat. But if you keep your mind free or bad and angry thoughts, the glow is bound to show on your face." She added by saying that it's important not to surround yourself with negative people and enemies.
Simply gorgeous
The actress captioned this snap as, "Just another happiness selfie."
Flawless skin and shiny hair
We are in love with her early morning selfie!
Enjoying morning breakfast
She wished her fans good morning by giving a glimpse into her breakfast.
