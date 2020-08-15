ALL the times Samantha Akkineni shared zero makeup selfies and left us in awe of her natural beauty

1 / 7

Samantha Akkineni looks beautiful sans makeup in these selfies

Samantha Akkineni is one of the highest paid actresses of the South Indian film industry. The actress made her acting debut with Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave and later went on to star in many films. Today, she is one of top stars down South. The actress is known to give memorable performances in films. Some of her successful films include Ye Maaya Chesave, Majili, Oh! Baby, Jaanu, Super Deluxe among others. She recently created buzz as she graced Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding. Her stylish appearances proved why she's one hell of a stunner. Anyone who follows Samantha might know that she is very active on social media. The actress often shares pictures giving her fans and followers an insight into her life. From sharing beautiful selfies to videos and more, Samantha's social media posts are a delight to all her fans. Lately, she has been sharing pictures and videos of herself in which she can be seen spending time in her organic garden. Samantha also shares pictures of herself sans makeup. Fans of the actress praise her for flaunting her natural skin so confidently. Speaking of that, we have compiled her no makeup selfies that one should not miss.

Photo Credit : Instagram