From being a coffee lover to dog mom, Samantha Akkineni's 8 most relatable and cute Instagram posts

1 / 9

Samantha Akkineni's most relatable posts

Samantha Akkineni is one popular actress down South. She has given some memorable performances in movies and still continues to do so. The actress was recently in the news as she bagged the "Best Actress" female title for her Telugu film 'Oh Baby!' The actress was seen in a different avatar and won everyone's hearts with her spectacular performance in the same. The actress has successfully achieved success on her own terms. She is currently also creating buzz due to her upcoming film in which she will be seen opposite 'The Lady Superstar of Kollywood' Nayanthara. Fans are super excited to watch the South beauties on-screen together. On the professional side, Samantha is doing great. On the personal side, as we all know, she is married to South actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple is spending quality time together at their home during the quarantine period. Samantha who is very active on social media keeps sharing her photos and videos giving us an insight into her quarantine life. The stunning diva recently shared a video of Naga Chaitanya and her pet Hash. Anyone who follows her knows she is a dog mom. The actress keeps sharing awwdorable moments with her pet all the time. Well today, we bring to you the most relatable and cute social media posts shared by Samantha Akkineni.

Photo Credit : Instagram