From being a coffee lover to dog mom, Samantha Akkineni's 8 most relatable and cute Instagram posts

Samantha Akkineni is one popular actress down South. She has given some memorable performances in movies and still continues to do so. Today, we bring to you the most relatable and cute social media posts shared by Samantha Akkineni.
4416 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Samantha Akkineni's most relatable posts

    Samantha Akkineni is one popular actress down South. She has given some memorable performances in movies and still continues to do so. The actress was recently in the news as she bagged the "Best Actress" female title for her Telugu film 'Oh Baby!' The actress was seen in a different avatar and won everyone's hearts with her spectacular performance in the same. The actress has successfully achieved success on her own terms. She is currently also creating buzz due to her upcoming film in which she will be seen opposite 'The Lady Superstar of Kollywood' Nayanthara. Fans are super excited to watch the South beauties on-screen together. On the professional side, Samantha is doing great. On the personal side, as we all know, she is married to South actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple is spending quality time together at their home during the quarantine period. Samantha who is very active on social media keeps sharing her photos and videos giving us an insight into her quarantine life. The stunning diva recently shared a video of Naga Chaitanya and her pet Hash. Anyone who follows her knows she is a dog mom. The actress keeps sharing awwdorable moments with her pet all the time. Well today, we bring to you the most relatable and cute social media posts shared by Samantha Akkineni.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    But first coffee

    The actress is a coffee lover.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Goofy face

    The Jaanu actress is a hilarious person. She captioned this snap as, "I am awesome and he knows it..."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    This one will make you miss your friends

    We wonder what made her laugh so hard at this moment!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    So cute

    When you let the inner child in you come out and play.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    The caption says it all

    "This isn't a want it's a NEEEEED!!! #tired #tired #tired #tired Is it vacation time yet? #dreamer"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Fitness freak

    The actress is a hardcore fitness enthusiast.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Baecation

    This pic screams couple goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Dog mom

    The actress keeps sharing cute moments with her dog Hash. All dog moms out there will relate to this pic for sure.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

